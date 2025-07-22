Stray dogs enjoy a free run inside GRH premises

MADURAI: The presence of stray dogs on the premises of the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) has been posing a constant threat to patients, medical staff and doctors, many of whom claim the animal menace continues unabated despite the corporation's coordinated efforts to control it.

The hospital administration said the animals manage to slip back into the 12-acre facility, which has five entrances and a dozen buildings, despite the presence of security personnel.

A Moorthy, attendant of a patient, said, "Anyone stepping into the GRH will notice dogs roaming along the ground-floor corridors of all the blocks. I have spotted dogs outside the siddha care clinic, pharmacy, car parking, canteen and the pediatric ward of the facility.

Elderly patients and children are intimidated by the presence of the stray animals in the corridors of the cardiology and cardiovascular wards in the old block. When flagged, sanitary staff manage to chase the animals away, but the dogs move to another ward."