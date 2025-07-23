CBI books TN's Karaikal SSI for demanding Rs 5K bribe

CHENNAI: The CBI anti-corruption Bureau, Chennai, on Friday registered a corruption case against a special sub-inspector (SSI) with the Thirunallar police station in Karaikal based on a complaint that he demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000.

According to complainant Manikandan, SSI G Packirisamy booked a case against him on June 2 alleging that he had stored cigarettes and beedis at his residence. This was despite Manikandan stating that he was a wholesale dealer.

Multiple boxes of 12 different cigarette and beedi items were seized by the cop under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, and he was arrested and let off on station bail.

Later he paid a fine of Rs 200 and received the seized goods, but eight packets and 90 boxes of the cigarettes were missing. The SSI demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 to return the remaining items, the complainant said. CBI registered a case against the SSI under the Prevention of Corruption Act.