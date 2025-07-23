Infosys techie now Newcastle technical director

CHENNAI: Sudarshan Gopaladesikan, a one-time research assistant at Infosys in Bengaluru, has been appointed as technical director of English Premier League side Newcastle United. Newcastle, one of the richest clubs in world football thanks to their direct links with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the news on their social media handle late on Monday.

“... Sudarshan will lead the club’s football data operations, working closely with Eddie Howe (head coach of the men’s first team) and his coaching staff and the club’s performance, medical, analysis, methodology and recruitment teams,” a club press release read. “His role will be dedicated to implementing data-informed practices across all sporting departments throughout men’s, women’s and Academy teams.”

Gopaladesikan started off as a techie before joining Portuguese giants Benfica where he oversaw the data science programme. At Atalanta in 2024, he saw the Italian Serie A oufit lift the UEFA Europa League.

The Indian men’s national team may not have many takers but several Indians as well as Indian origin people involved in football either work or have worked across top-tier clubs in Europe. Former Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham holds a top management role at Tottenham. Krishnan A Seshadrinathan, currently a member at Rajasthan Royals, previously used to number crunch at Arsenal.