‘Oraniyil TN’ case: Madras HC rejects DMK’s request for urgent hearing

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday turned down DMK’s request for an urgent hearing over a PIL petition that sought action against the party for alleged unauthorised collection of personal data of voters under the guise of ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign.

Appearing through video conference before a bench of justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete on Tuesday morning, senior counsel P Wilson, who represented DMK, contended that petitioner S Rajkumar has made false allegations and that DMK cadre did not collect Aadhaar details during the enrolment drive.

Claiming that an interim order was obtained by making false charges, Wilson requested the court to take up the matter for urgent hearing. However, the judges refused and told him to file an impleading petition.

On Monday, Rajkumar alleged that DMK cadre demanded personal identification documents of voters. They also got the mobile numbers of voters and enrolled them as members of the party by verifying a One Time Password (OTP) sent to their number. Hearing this, the bench ordered an interim injunction restraining DMK from sending OTP verification messages to individuals and adjourned the case for two weeks.