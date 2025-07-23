Retaining walls to be built at three spots on Kollegal road

ERODE: The State Highways (SH) department will construct retaining walls at three landslide-prone areas on the Anthiyur-Bargur-Kollegal road in Erode district. This has been necessitated by landslides on the stretch during rains late last year.

The department has decided to complete these works by December. The project cost is Rs 2.2 crore.

The Anthiyur-Bargur-Kollegal road is one of the main routes to Karnataka and is used mostly at night when the Dhimbam hill pass is closed for vehicles at night to protect wildlife.

The Dhimbam ghat road (NH 948) passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and connects Tamil Nadu with Karnataka state.

A senior official of the State Highways department said, "All vehicles, including heavy vehicles, pass on that road. The traffic on that road is very busy at all times. Landslides occurred at kilometres 15, 17 and 19 due to heavy rains last November. We repaired the landslide areas by placing sandbags. But it's not a permanent solution. To permanently prevent landslides from occurring in those locations, retaining walls will be constructed. The Tamil Nadu government has given an administrative sanction. The work will begin soon."

Speaking to TNIE, C Rajesh Kanna, Assistant Divisional Engineer of SH, said, "These retaining walls will be constructed for a total length of 220 metres. The tender process is currently underway. The work will begin within a month. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of December. Two days ago we inspected the places where the retaining walls are to be constructed."