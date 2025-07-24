Madras HC quashes money laundering case against KN Nehru’s brother Ravichandran

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against N Ravichandran, brother of Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply, KN Nehru.

A division bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and V Lakshminarayanan passed the orders on Thursday by allowing the petition filed by Ravichandran, True Value Homes (India) Private Limited, TVH Energy Resource Private Limited and others, seeking to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by the ED on 27 September, 2024, based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case over alleged diversion of loan funds.

Considering the fact that the predicate offence case was quashed by a single judge of the court on the grounds that no crime was committed in the alleged diversion of funds and that no public officials were involved, the division bench ordered the quashing of the ECIR.

The ED had conducted raids at several premises, including those belonging to Nehru, his son and Lok Sabha Member KN Arun Nehru, and his brother Ravichandran from 7 to 9 April, 2025, which caused ripples in political circles. The raids were based on the CBI case registered in 2021.