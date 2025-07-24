Suspended DSP hospitalised; constable shifted to AR for viral video backing him

CHENNAI: Suspended Mayiladuthurai DSP M Sundaresan got admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain.
Doctors said his condition is stable. Meanwhile, a city police constable was transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) for breaching departmental conduct by posting a video in support of Sundaresan.
Constable Selvam, attached to the Guindy police station, had recorded a two-minute masked video in support of Sundaresan. The clip went viral and senior officers confirmed Selvam’s identity through an internal probe.
Officials said Selvam violated police standing orders which bars uniformed personnel from making unauthorised public statements, particularly on social media. As a disciplinary action, he was removed from his existing post and moved to the AR wing.
Around 200 people from across Mayiladuthurai district gathered near the bus stand on Wednesday and voiced out their opposition to the suspension of Sundaresan. The protesters demanded the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges against Sundaresan and take action based on the findings. The protesters included members of the BJP, NTK, VCK, PMK, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi and the AIADMK.
Anticipatory bail for inspector in dowry case
The principal district and sessions court in Madurai on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to a suspended police inspector and his wife in connection with a dowry harassment case filed by their daughter-in-law.
V Senthilkumaran, an inspector from Virudhunagar, and his wife Vijaya, son Boopalan and daughter Anitha were booked under relevant sections of the BNS and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act last week.
According to sources, Boopalan, a constable at the Appanthirupathi police station, married the complainant PA Thangapriya in 2017. Sources said Thangapriya was allegedly subjected to frequent harassment by her husband and in-laws.
Based on her complaint, Appanthirupathi police had registered a case against Boopalan and his parents. Subsequently, Boopalan was arrested. Denying all allegations, his parents moved the district court seeking anticipatory bail, which was granted on Wednesday.