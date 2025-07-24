Suspended DSP hospitalised; constable shifted to AR for viral video backing him

CHENNAI: Suspended Mayiladuthurai DSP M Sundaresan got admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday after he complained of chest pain.

Doctors said his condition is stable. Meanwhile, a city police constable was transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) for breaching departmental conduct by posting a video in support of Sundaresan.

Constable Selvam, attached to the Guindy police station, had recorded a two-minute masked video in support of Sundaresan. The clip went viral and senior officers confirmed Selvam’s identity through an internal probe.

Officials said Selvam violated police standing orders which bars uniformed personnel from making unauthorised public statements, particularly on social media. As a disciplinary action, he was removed from his existing post and moved to the AR wing.

Around 200 people from across Mayiladuthurai district gathered near the bus stand on Wednesday and voiced out their opposition to the suspension of Sundaresan. The protesters demanded the authorities concerned to conduct a thorough investigation into the charges against Sundaresan and take action based on the findings. The protesters included members of the BJP, NTK, VCK, PMK, Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi and the AIADMK.