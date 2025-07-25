Abandoned flower market in Coimbatore becomes civic headache for traders, commuters

COIMBATORE: A multi-crore flower market complex on the eastern side of Mettupalayam Road (towards RG Street) in the Poo Market area of Coimbatore has become a significant point of contention for local traders and commuters alike. Built in 2020-21 at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, the facility, comprising 95 shops each measuring 6x8 feet, remains abandoned for over a year, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) yet to decide on its future.
The complex was initially constructed to alleviate congestion at the older 'Panneerselvam Poo Market' on the western side of Mettupalayam Road (towards Vadakovai). During the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of traders briefly occupied the new building. However, following the renovation of the original market at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme (with Rs 40 lakh contributed by the Coimbatore District Flower Market Traders Welfare Association), traders returned to their traditional spot over a year ago, leaving the new facility dormant.
The prolonged disuse of the eastern complex has exacerbated traffic woes on the already busy Mettupalayam Road. With many traders unable to secure spaces in either market, they have resorted to setting up roadside stalls near the abandoned facility, contributing to daily traffic snarls.
"We have petitioned the CCMC several times to put the eastern side facility to use by auctioning the shops. Since a flower market is already functioning on the opposite side, we even suggested converting this space into a vegetable market or a food court. But our requests have fallen on deaf ears," said UVS Selva Kumar, District president of the Kovai Mavatta Malar Viyabarigal Sangam.
"Some individuals are trading illegally inside the premises with the alleged support of CCMC officials. Bribes are being taken while many are made to wait endlessly," he alleged.
"Flower vendors have taken over the roadside. It is impossible to drive through this area during the mornings. It is not fair to blame the vendors alone. The government must provide them space to trade legally," said Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Saibaba Colony.
When contacted by TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran admitted that there are currently no active plans for the eastern facility. "We have not prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for any alternate use. We did try shifting the vegetable traders from Anna Market temporarily while that facility undergoes renovation, but they were unwilling to move. We will soon study the feasibility of converting the building into a food court or a multi-purpose commercial space to generate revenue," he said.