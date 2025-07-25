Abandoned flower market in Coimbatore becomes civic headache for traders, commuters

COIMBATORE: A multi-crore flower market complex on the eastern side of Mettupalayam Road (towards RG Street) in the Poo Market area of Coimbatore has become a significant point of contention for local traders and commuters alike. Built in 2020-21 at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, the facility, comprising 95 shops each measuring 6x8 feet, remains abandoned for over a year, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) yet to decide on its future.

The complex was initially constructed to alleviate congestion at the older 'Panneerselvam Poo Market' on the western side of Mettupalayam Road (towards Vadakovai). During the COVID-19 pandemic, a section of traders briefly occupied the new building. However, following the renovation of the original market at a cost of Rs 1.2 crore under the Namakku Naame scheme (with Rs 40 lakh contributed by the Coimbatore District Flower Market Traders Welfare Association), traders returned to their traditional spot over a year ago, leaving the new facility dormant.

The prolonged disuse of the eastern complex has exacerbated traffic woes on the already busy Mettupalayam Road. With many traders unable to secure spaces in either market, they have resorted to setting up roadside stalls near the abandoned facility, contributing to daily traffic snarls.