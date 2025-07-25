Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project stalled due to DMK’s political vendetta: Edappadi K Palaniswami

PUDUKKOTTAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has accused the DMK government of shelving “the highly beneficial” Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar link canal project due to political vendetta.

Addressing a gathering during his statewide tour titled ‘Makkalai Kappom; Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ in Gandarvakottai in Pudukkottai district, Palaniswami said the project that was launched by him during his tenure as chief minister with an initial allocation of Rs 700 crore would have led to the prosperity of Gandarvakottai constituency, which is rich in agriculture and has a high concentration of farmers and agricultural labourers. “However, after the DMK assumed power, the project was put on hold,” he said.

The AIADMK chief said had the project been completed, waterbodies would have been filled, and the groundwater level would have risen. “An excellent project has been stalled due to political vendetta. Once the AIADMK returns to power, the project initiated at an estimated cost of Rs 14,000 crore will be implemented,” he said.

Palaniswami further took a dig at the DMK’s public outreach programme, saying the ruling party has now been reduced to a situation where it has to go door to door pleading with people to join the party. “In contrast, the AIADMK is a party with strong influence and stature like steel, with the ISI stamp on it,” he said.

Criticising the DMK government’s performance, the opposition leader said despite the DMK promising to extend the 100-day employment scheme to 150 days before coming to power, the government has failed to fulfil it. “They have not waived off education loans either. These are the people who captured power by spreading lies,” he added.