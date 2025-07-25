Hotel employee arrested over colleague's murder in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The special team police attached to the Karumbukadai police station in Coimbatore city on Thursday arrested a 42-year-old man over the murder of his colleague.

M Dhayanithi of Kottur Avarampatti village in Dindigul district has been arrested for the alleged murder of Naveen (40) of Natham in the same district a few days ago. Police probe revealed Dhayanithi killed Naveen for attempting to have sex with him.

Both worked at an eatery run by one Babu at Fathima Nagar, Pullukkadu, in Ukkadam. They also stayed together at a house arranged by the restaurant proprietor in the same area.

According to the police, the restaurant owner visited the house on Monday morning to check on the two employees as they had not shown up for work. He found Naveen dead inside the house with multiple injuries, and Dhayanithi was missing. He alerted the Karumbukkadai police, who rushed to the spot and shifted Naveen's body to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

Based on CCTV footage and his mobile phone tower location, we located Dhayanithi and arrested him at the Madurai railway station on Thursday, said police.

The investigation revealed that Dhayanithi was a supplier at the restaurant. On Sunday night, Naveen and Dhayanithi consumed alcohol together in their room. In an inebriated state, Naveen allegedly forced Dhayanithi to have sex with him. Dhayanithi, who refused, beat him to death in a fit of rage. He then vacated the room in the night. He withdrew money from an ATM and escaped in a bus from Singanallur to Madurai, said police sources.

Dhayanithi was brought to Coimbatore on Thursday evening and was remanded to prison.