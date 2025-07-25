Mom, partner get life till death for murdering kids in 2018

CHENNAI: Seven years after a 33-year-old woman and her partner were arrested by the Kundrathur police for poisoning her two children to death, a special court in Kancheepuram, on Thursday, convicted and sentenced them to life imprisonment until death and slapped a fine of Rs 15,000 on each of them.

The investigation carried out by the Kundrathur police found the children were killed by the woman, V Abhirami, as she felt they posed a stumbling block to her plan to live with her partner Meenakshisundaram, alias Sundaram, a vendor at a biriyani shop.

The duo had hatched a conspiracy, and Abhirami poisoned the milk fed to the kids, causing their death.

The complaint regarding the death of the children — Ajay and Karunika, aged six and four respectively — was filed by Abhirami’s husband Vijay, a private bank employee and a resident of Kundrathur, in September 2018.

The police said the woman had planned to elope with Sundaram after killing her children and husband, and that she had kept the poison-laced milk for Vijay as well.

But, Vijay had a close shave as he didn’t drink it, for he had work till late that night, the police said.

Abirami and Sundaram were charged with conspiracy and murder and were arrested a few days after the case was registered. The Kundrathur police filed a charge sheet before the court after two months.

As many as 25 witnesses were produced by the prosecution before the judge during the trial.

The trial court found the prosecution, led by public prosecutor Sasirekha, had proved the charges beyond doubt, and convicted the duo.