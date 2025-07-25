Paramedical students demand probe into credentials of institute in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The district administration has been urged to conduct a probe into the university affiliation of a paramedical institute located near Kinathukadavu on the outskirts of Coimbatore city. Students claimed it lacks recognition from any university in the state or outside.

At least 50 paramedical students on Thursday petitioned the district collector, urging the district administration to inquire whether their institute has valid recognition.

They petitioned the collector after the college administration failed to conduct the exams.

K Malathi (name changed), a student in Trichy district, told TNIE that the college, established in 2022 as an institute of medical science offers 18 paramedical and nursing courses and currently has around 250 students.

"During admission in 2023, the authorities stated that the college has approval from a university in Rajasthan. Believing this, I enrolled in a four-year course. A first-semester exam was conducted, and the results were released on a private website. A second-semester exam was also conducted, but the results were never published," she alleged.

"During the second year, college authorities, despite claiming exams would be conducted, failed to hold examinations for the third and fourth semesters. The institute has only eight teaching faculty and the principal has not been appointed. Students, who pay around Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000 to the college, doubt whether the college was operating with proper recognition. Even when we asked about it, college authorities gave no reply," she said.