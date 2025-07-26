Residents demand renovation railway underpass at Kumarasamypettai near Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: A pedestrian railway underpass in Kumarasamypettai built by the South Western Railway nearly seven years ago has become unusable due to waterlogging and lack of maintenance.

The underpass was built to enable smooth crossing of the Dharmapuri- Pennagaram road by the residents of MGR Nagar during the construction of the Kumarasamypettai overpass.

In 2018, the Railways completed the construction of the overpass and the manned railway gate here was removed.

The underpass was meant to help the public to move about as the road was closed during the overpass construction.

However, due to the lack of maintenance and water stagnation people avoid using the underpass.

The residents urged the South Western Railway to renovate it in such a way that at least two-wheelers can pass through here.