Six TVK cadre injured, nine booked in feud over secretary post

THOOTHUKUDI: A total of nine individuals were booked in two separate cases in connection with an altercation between two factions of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK’s) Thoothukudi north district youth wing, which resulted in six party functionaries being injured in Kovilpatti on Thursday. With the party having not officially named its youth wing leaders, a feud escalated between the factions allegedly over a secretary post.
According to sources, functionaries M Sumangali Raja (43) and S Suresh (39) — both vying for the district youth wing secretary post — and their supporters were engaged in a spat on social media, during which a supporter of Raja allegedly published Suresh’s criminal history online.
To resolve the issue, the two factions held a peace talk at a private hall on Thursday; however, it resulted in an altercation, in which three persons from each faction sustained injuries, said sources. The injured have been admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital.
Raja claimed the party’s general secretary orally announced him as the youth wing organiser, but Suresh proclaimed himself as the youth wing leader, which resulted in the dispute. On the contrary, Suresh alleged that Raja’s supporters attacked him for questioning the doxing.
Based on Suresh’s complaint, the Kovilpatti West police booked Sumangali Raja, U Ramamorthy (42) and N Manoj Kumar (24). Acting on Raja’s complaint, the police registered a case against Suresh, S Sathya Suresh (35), A Satheesh Kumar (33), P Senthil (30), S Muneeswran (29) and S Ganesan (40).