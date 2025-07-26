Six TVK cadre injured, nine booked in feud over secretary post

THOOTHUKUDI: A total of nine individuals were booked in two separate cases in connection with an altercation between two factions of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK’s) Thoothukudi north district youth wing, which resulted in six party functionaries being injured in Kovilpatti on Thursday. With the party having not officially named its youth wing leaders, a feud escalated between the factions allegedly over a secretary post.

According to sources, functionaries M Sumangali Raja (43) and S Suresh (39) — both vying for the district youth wing secretary post — and their supporters were engaged in a spat on social media, during which a supporter of Raja allegedly published Suresh’s criminal history online.