Madras High Court directs state to issue guidelines to authorities to ensure road quality

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently directed the State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and the Highways Department to issue guidelines within a month to all subordinate authorities to ensure that roads are laid according to the standards established by the government.

In the event of any lapse, negligence or dereliction of duty, disciplinary proceedings should be initiated against the officials concerned. Further action should be taken against contractors to recover the financial loss caused to the exchequer, the court added.

A bench of justices S M Subramaniam and A D Maria Clete issued the directions on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by C M Raghavan, seeking action against a contractor for allegedly laying a substandard road in Tirunelveli district.

Raghavan also wanted the court to ensure that the road is re-laid by the contractor utilising their funds, in addition to paying a penalty of 10% of the contract value.

During the hearing, the government counsel informed that a new road was already laid during the pendency of the petition. However, the petitioner wanted action to be taken against the contractor.

Hearing both sides, the judges observed that private contractors, in collusion with the government authorities, are laying roads using substandard materials without adhering to the standards established by the government. The competent authorities are bound to conduct inspection while road projects are being implemented, they added.

The state has to issue stern instructions to its officials that in the event of any damage or violation, both the contractor and the inspecting officials should be held responsible and the financial losses assessed should be recovered from all concerned, the judges observed and gave the above directions. The matter was posted on August 8 for reporting compliance.