Escalators stand still in wee hours at Tiruchy Junction
TIRUCHY: Passengers of trains that arrive on platform numbers 5, 6 or 7 at Tiruchy Junction, especially the Rockfort Superfast Express, say they face an uphill task in exiting the station towards the city side as they have to use the foot over bridge.
Though escalators and lifts have been installed in all platforms, passengers allege the escalators do not function in the wee hours and suspect officials may be switching off power supply. The lifts can accommodate only a few people at a time, as a result passengers, particularly the elderly and women with children, forced to climb steps and trudge on the foot over bridge. There are five escalators and lifts at the junction.
However, these often remain non-operational, leaving passengers stranded. The Rockfort Express arrives at Tiruchy Junction from Chennai at around 4.45 am. Initially, it used to arrive on platform number one. However, for quite some time now, it has been arriving on platforms 5, 6, or 7, causing difficulties for passengers, said R Antony, an advocate from Tiruchy.
"In the early hours, when passengers are sleepy eyed, it becomes difficult for people to exit the station easily. Many times, the escalators do not function. Not everyone can use the lift. During these hours, crossing three or four platforms with children and heavy luggage is a challenge. Officials must ensure the escalators function at least when the Rockfort Express reaches the station. Alternatively, the train can be received on platform one, from where passengers can just walk out," Antony opined.
According to railway sources, there is a break of around one hour before the Rockfort Express arrives in the station at 4.45 am. Passengers suspect railway staff may be switching off the escalators during that period to aviod misuse. Officials however said passengers accidentally sometimes press the off button. In such cases, the station manager must be informed and he will alert the electrical department.
Then, a staff will inspect and restart the escalators. However, passengers argue that when the station is operational on a 24/7 basis, there should be dedicated staff assigned to monitor and manage the escalators and elevators. “Even a departmental store has dedicated staff to manage these things - why not the railways?” one commuter questioned. Officials from the Tiruchy Railway Division denied that escalators are deliberately turned off by them.
"Power outages are sometimes the reason for their failure. Sometimes passengers turn them off because they cannot get on one. We will look into the issue promptly,: said an official. When asked about halting the Rockfort Express on platform one, officials said it is not possible and cited operational reasons.