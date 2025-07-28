Escalators stand still in wee hours at Tiruchy Junction

TIRUCHY: Passengers of trains that arrive on platform numbers 5, 6 or 7 at Tiruchy Junction, especially the Rockfort Superfast Express, say they face an uphill task in exiting the station towards the city side as they have to use the foot over bridge.

Though escalators and lifts have been installed in all platforms, passengers allege the escalators do not function in the wee hours and suspect officials may be switching off power supply. The lifts can accommodate only a few people at a time, as a result passengers, particularly the elderly and women with children, forced to climb steps and trudge on the foot over bridge. There are five escalators and lifts at the junction.

However, these often remain non-operational, leaving passengers stranded. The Rockfort Express arrives at Tiruchy Junction from Chennai at around 4.45 am. Initially, it used to arrive on platform number one. However, for quite some time now, it has been arriving on platforms 5, 6, or 7, causing difficulties for passengers, said R Antony, an advocate from Tiruchy.

"In the early hours, when passengers are sleepy eyed, it becomes difficult for people to exit the station easily. Many times, the escalators do not function. Not everyone can use the lift. During these hours, crossing three or four platforms with children and heavy luggage is a challenge. Officials must ensure the escalators function at least when the Rockfort Express reaches the station. Alternatively, the train can be received on platform one, from where passengers can just walk out," Antony opined.