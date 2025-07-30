Cops cite Ganesh festival, ask TVK to reschedule meet

MADURAI: Citing bandobast duties for Vinayagar Chathurthi on August 27, the Madurai police held discussions with TVK general secretary N Anand on Tuesday, urging the party to consider rescheduling its second state conference slated for August 25 in Koodakovil near Thirumangalam.

While the party maintained its decision due to ongoing arrangements, it assured that the matter would be discussed with party president Vijay.

TVK had earlier sought police permission for the event. Sources said Vijay’s arrival in Madurai in May and the party’s maiden conference drew massive crowds. The upcoming event is expected to attract 1.5 lakh functionaries and even more fans.

Police cited concerns over law and order, traffic, and crowd control at the new venue, requiring deployment of at least 3,000 personnel—challenging amid Chathurthi duties. A senior officer said it was an initial discussion, and police will review the event plan upon submission.