CPM, DMK councillors spar over Madurai’s Swachh ranking

MADURAI: DMK and CPM councillors engaged in a heated exchange after the former condemned MP Su Venkatesan's remarks about Madurai city's performance in the Swachh Survekshan ranking. Madurai has been placed last among 40 cities in the 10-lakh population category.

M Jeyaram, (ward 58) said, "The union government has deliberately given low ranking for TN cities. We do not accept it, the corporation is performing well, and it is condemnable that the Madurai MP has passed adverse remarks. "

He said MP Venkatesan must attend the council meetings to know about the work done by the corporation in solving civic issues. "Instead of talking in public, the MP should speak to the union government and get funds so that all work could be carried out in an expeditious manner," Jeyaram added

Responding to this, T Kumaravel (ward 23) elaborated about the funds allocated by MP Venkatesan for the city development. Mayor Indirani intervened and pacified the councillors. She acknowledged that Venkatesan has brought in several development projects for the city.