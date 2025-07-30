Samarpi: Millet-based health drink introduced at Salem government hospital

SALEM: The Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) has introduced a drink named 'Samarpi,' a millet-based health drink, as part of its daily routine for inpatients. The drink, aimed at improving nutrition and aiding recovery, is currently being served daily to nearly 100 patients in the cancer, burn and tuberculosis wards.

Prepared in the hospital kitchen using a blend of 17 ingredients, including millets, pulses, and natural flavoring agents, Samarpi is served once a day free of cost. The drink is designed to be warm, easy to digest, and energy-rich-particularly suitable for patients undergoing intensive or long-term treatments.

"After every chemotherapy session, we see patients suffer, so to boost them we planned to provide a healthy drink. Seeing the response, we extended it to burn and TB patients, and plan to expand it to other wards soon," said Dean J Devi Meenal.

The hospital has also obtained a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license for the drink to ensure hygiene and quality standards.

"Two dietitians were appointed to define the recipe and nutrition value, and both oversee daily preparation," said Medical Superintendent R Rajkumar.

Hospital officials say the initiative has been received positively by patients, and discussions are underway to expand the drink to more wards and potentially modify it to suit different dietary needs.

The 17 ingredients are saamai, red rice, red cholam, red channa, red beans, red aval, ragi, roasted Bengal gram, green gram, nari payaru, kambu, groundnut, cashew, cardamom, black urad dal, black kollu, and badam.