80-year-old woman dies during police visit to arrest grandson; family alleges assault, seek action

KANNIYAKUMARI: The family of an 80-year-old woman alleged that she died following a police attack on Tuesday when officers came to nab her grandson.

They refused to accept her body from the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. However, district police have denied the allegations.

Chandrakala, daughter-in-law of the deceased, told TNIE that four policemen from Kanniyakumari district police arrived at their house in Mathicode early Tuesday morning and handcuffed her son, V Shakith Jetly (20). As Susaimarial pleaded with the police to let him go, Jetly escaped, and they allegedly pushed the elderly woman, causing her to fall.

“She fainted and sustained injuries to her knee. We rushed her to the Colachel Government Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead,” Chandrakala said. She added that the family has made a complaint to the Karungal police, demanding the arrest of the four policemen involved. “Until then, we will not receive the body,” she said.

Their advocate, M Vijayakumar, said they were approaching the court to seek a magisterial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) cadres, led by women’s wing functionary L Ancy Shoba Rani, staged a protest at Karungal, demanding action against the police personnel.