AWBI funds pending for 15 years, ABC programme may slow down in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy city municipal corporation is facing a huge challenge to fund the Animal Birth Control (ABC) and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programmes as the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has not reimbursed its share for the last 15 years.

According to sources in the Tiruchy corporation, a sum of Rs 4.57 crore to sterilise and vaccinate 34,921 dogs in the last 15 years, but the AWBI has not released its 50% share (Rs 2.28 crore) it is obligated to provide till date despite several representations. With its finances stretched, the corporation is left with no option than to approach the animal husbandry department to bail it out or slow down the programme.

The corporation currently spends Rs 1,750 per dog for these procedures. As per AWBI guidelines, 50% of this cost is to be reimbursed. As per a survey conducted by the NGO World Veterinary Society at the behest of the civic body between October 2024 and January 2025, there are approximately 44,000 stray and community dogs in the city.

Of these, 24,577 have been sterilised and vaccinated so far. Corporation sources said if AWBI delays releasing funds any further, the Tamil Nadu animal husbandry department has to support the programme. "But even animal husbandry department has not been supportive. There has been no response from them, " an official said.