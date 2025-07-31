TVK defends flag use in Madras HC; calls lawsuit an attack on political expression

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay’s TVK on Wednesday told the Madras High Court that a political flag, and the right to use it, is a symbol of ideological identification and political mobilisation, and is not out of commercial interests.

The submission was made in a counter affidavit to the civil suit filed by the Thondaimandala Sandror Dharma Paribalana Sabai alleging trademark and copyright violations as TVK’s flag is similar to its registered flag and logo.

“The right to use the flag arises not from a commercial interest. The use of a political flag is one, as a symbol of ideological identification and political mobilisation,” said TVK general secretary N Anand in the counter-affidavit.

It added that the attempt by the trust to stifle this right through an improper reading of intellectual property laws is “legally untenable and impermissible.” TVK urged the court to treat the civil suit as “an attempt to suppress political participation” through strategic litigation.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy adjourned the hearing to August 11.

Flagpoles removal case: TVK files impleading plea

TVK has filed an impleading petition before the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking to be added as a party to the appeal filed by CPM against a single judge’s order directing removal of all permanent flagpoles erected by political parties across the state. TVK stated in the petition that the single judge’s order affected all political parties, including the petitioner, which lawfully installed flagpoles for propagating their ideology.