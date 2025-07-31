Will revive Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project if voted to power: EPS

SIVAGANGAI/ RAMANATHAPURAM: Blaming the DMK government for stalling the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project initiated by the AIADMK during their regime, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami assured during his political tour at Manamadurai in Sivaganga on Wednesday that he would revive the scheme if their came to power in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering at an event in Thevar statue junction, Palaniswami said that the DMK government halted the Rs 16,400 crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link project to provide surplus water for agricultural purposes because it was started during the our period, and if this project works would have continued, 60% of the work would have been completed by now. However, this scheme would be revived if the AIADMK returns to power.

Slamming Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said that Stalin relies more on alliance politics than on people’s mandate. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation under the DMK regime, alleging an increase in crimes such as murder, theft, and sexual harassment.

Also mocking Stalin’s prediction of winning over 200 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, he said, “The AIADMK, which serves the people will win over 210 seats to form the majority government in the 2026 polls.”