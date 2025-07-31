Will revive Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project if voted to power: EPS

SIVAGANGAI/ RAMANATHAPURAM: Blaming the DMK government for stalling the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project initiated by the AIADMK during their regime, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami assured during his political tour at Manamadurai in Sivaganga on Wednesday that he would revive the scheme if their came to power in the upcoming elections.
Addressing the gathering at an event in Thevar statue junction, Palaniswami said that the DMK government halted the Rs 16,400 crore Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar Link project to provide surplus water for agricultural purposes because it was started during the our period, and if this project works would have continued, 60% of the work would have been completed by now. However, this scheme would be revived if the AIADMK returns to power.
Slamming Chief Minister M K Stalin, he said that Stalin relies more on alliance politics than on people’s mandate. He also raised concerns about the law and order situation under the DMK regime, alleging an increase in crimes such as murder, theft, and sexual harassment.
Also mocking Stalin’s prediction of winning over 200 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, he said, “The AIADMK, which serves the people will win over 210 seats to form the majority government in the 2026 polls.”
Comparing the current administration with earlier AIADMK regimes, Palaniswami claimed that our party has managed to keep inflation in check even during crises like Covid-19 and major cyclones, where as the prices of food and construction materials have surged under the DMK, affecting the people.
Criticising the elevation of Udhayanidhi Stalin to the Deputy Chief Minister’s post, he called it a move driven by dynasty politics.
Further, dismissing Stalin’s ‘Ungaludan Stalin outreach programme as ineffective, Palaniswami questioned, How the people’s grievances can be resolved through such initiatives, when they have not been addressed for over four years? Thousands gathered during the event. Later, after reaching Palaniswami, he said that instead of the current bank payment methods, which are often delayed, considering the welfare of the weavers, the AIADMK, after coming to power, will distribute their payments daily. EPS also pointed out that DMK has failed to fulfill its promises, including NEET exception-related issues. Before concluding, EPS said, “Stalin Model government is a failed government, Bye bye Stalin.”
He then travelled to Thiruvadanai in Ramanathapuram district.