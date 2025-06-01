‘Anti-national content’: Madras HC stays student’s ouster

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the rustication order issued by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur near here against a student, who was ousted from the institute for alleged defacement of the hostel property with content of “anti-national” nature, and ordered the institute to allow him to take his final year examinations and participate in the placement programme.

Justice T V Thamilselvi issued the order on Thursday on a petition filed by S Aslam, a final year student of Master of Social Work, who had alleged that the inquiry by the institute regarding the defacement was conducted in an “arbitrary and illegal manner”.

The RGNIYD, functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, took the stringent measure against Aslam and two other students last Sunday (May 25), following an inspection of some of the hostel rooms after an inquiry triggered by slogans such as “Jai Bhim” and “Free Palestine” found on the hostel wall. Sayeedh M A and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, pursuing the same course, were the other two who faced the punishment.

The high court’s order pertained to Aslam who had filed the petition.

The judge observed that if the petitioner-student is not allowed to appear for the exam, it will put him to hardship.

Considering the student was at the end of his academic course, Justice Thamilselvi said, “If he is not permitted to attend the examination and internship programme, it will cause too much hardship to the petitioner. Hence, the impugned order passed by the first respondent (director of the institute) dated 25.05.2025 is ordered to be stayed.”