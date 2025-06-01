‘Anti-national content’: Madras HC stays student’s ouster

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the rustication order issued by the Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development (RGNIYD) in Sriperumbudur near here against a student, who was ousted from the institute for alleged defacement of the hostel property with content of “anti-national” nature, and ordered the institute to allow him to take his final year examinations and participate in the placement programme.
Justice T V Thamilselvi issued the order on Thursday on a petition filed by S Aslam, a final year student of Master of Social Work, who had alleged that the inquiry by the institute regarding the defacement was conducted in an “arbitrary and illegal manner”.
The RGNIYD, functioning under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport, took the stringent measure against Aslam and two other students last Sunday (May 25), following an inspection of some of the hostel rooms after an inquiry triggered by slogans such as “Jai Bhim” and “Free Palestine” found on the hostel wall. Sayeedh M A and Nahal Ibnu Abullaise, pursuing the same course, were the other two who faced the punishment.
The high court’s order pertained to Aslam who had filed the petition.
The judge observed that if the petitioner-student is not allowed to appear for the exam, it will put him to hardship.
Considering the student was at the end of his academic course, Justice Thamilselvi said, “If he is not permitted to attend the examination and internship programme, it will cause too much hardship to the petitioner. Hence, the impugned order passed by the first respondent (director of the institute) dated 25.05.2025 is ordered to be stayed.”
Further, the judge directed the institute to reschedule the exam for the petitioner, permit him to attend the placement programme in the social service department and include him in the institute’s WhatsApp group so that he can continue his education, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition.
The counsel for the student submitted that he had cleared all his exams with no arrear so far and discharged his duties as a student with utmost sincerity and commitment.
He also alleged that the inquiry was conducted in an “arbitrary and illegal manner” as neither the specific charges were intimated to the petitioner nor an opportunity was given to him to file reply to the charges. This is besides refusing to look into the documentary evidence submitted by him.
“The allegations levelled against him were based on surmises and conjectures,” he told the court, adding that the petitioner’s email request for allowing him to appear for the exams was not heeded by the institute’s director.
According to the petitioner, the sixth respondent – Avinav Thakur, the assistant registrar, along with the warden and assistant warden – visited the hostel premises last Saturday (May 24) and reportedly found some graffiti on the hostel wall. Subsequently, the director constituted an inquiry committee.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that the proceedings of the committee were influenced by Thakur since he had ill-will towards Aslam and a few other students as they had earlier exposed a sexual assault case pending against him in Jharkhand.
The judge adjourned the hearing to June 25, 2025.