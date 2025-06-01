Rain abates in TN; another active spell likely in mid-June

Weather models indicate a shift to clearer skies and stronger westerly winds, which may delay sea breezes and push daytime temperatures to 36-37°C across Tamil Nadu’s plains. North Coastal Tamil Nadu could see temperature touching 40°C in isolated areas, signalling a return of a “mini summer,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.

On Saturday, Chennai saw clear skies with sun beating down after 10 days of pleasant weather with maximum daytime temperature returning to near normal levels.

However, experts say a potential cyclonic circulation over the south/central Bay could spark another active thunderstorm phase by mid-June, reminiscent of the pre-monsoon summer rains. As per the regional meteorological centre, only light to moderate rains was likely in isolated places over the state for the coming week.