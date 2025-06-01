Rain abates in TN; another active spell likely in mid-June

CHENNAI: After a robust start to the southwest monsoon, Tamil Nadu is bracing for a temporary break in rainfall, with drier conditions and rising temperatures expected over the next couple of weeks.
The monsoon had brought significant relief to the state’s leeward plains, including Chennai, during peak summer period with multiple spells of rain in recent days. However, the weakening of a depression over the Bay has reduced the monsoon’s vigour, leading to a decline in rainfall, particularly along the Western Ghats.
Weather models indicate a shift to clearer skies and stronger westerly winds, which may delay sea breezes and push daytime temperatures to 36-37°C across Tamil Nadu’s plains. North Coastal Tamil Nadu could see temperature touching 40°C in isolated areas, signalling a return of a “mini summer,” said weather blogger K Srikanth.
On Saturday, Chennai saw clear skies with sun beating down after 10 days of pleasant weather with maximum daytime temperature returning to near normal levels.
However, experts say a potential cyclonic circulation over the south/central Bay could spark another active thunderstorm phase by mid-June, reminiscent of the pre-monsoon summer rains. As per the regional meteorological centre, only light to moderate rains was likely in isolated places over the state for the coming week.