Renaming ‘colonies’ a historic step to end caste stigma, says writer Imayam

CHENNAI: Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer and Vice-Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Imayam, has said that the ongoing initiative to rename “colonies” a term long used to denote SC habitations is a “revolutionary” move that will be remembered in history for helping to erase the social stigma burdening oppressed communities for over 13 centuries.

In an interaction with TNIE, Imayam said, “Imagine a situation where a person applies for a bank loan or a job. A manager or recruiter with casteist views, upon noticing the word ‘colony’ in the address, might deliberately delay the process or even reject the application.”

He explained that such terminology in official documents unnecessarily reveals a person's caste, thereby enabling discrimination. “This is a psychological assault on the oppressed community. That’s why we are pushing for its removal,” he emphasised.