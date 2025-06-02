Sivaganga quarry accident: Tahsildar transferred, three officials face action after six deaths

SIVAGANGA: In connection with the stone quarry accident at Mallakottai near Singampunari on May 20 that took the lives of six workers, the collector transferred Singampunari tahsildar and suspended a deputy tahsildar and a village administrative office on Saturday. Naganathan has been appointed as the new tahsildar for Singampunari.

The transferred tahsildar, Pramila, has also been served a 17 (B) notice, citing the initiation of major disciplinary proceedings against her. Malakottai VAO Balamurugan and Manamadurai deputy tahsildar Vinoth, who was then revenue inspector, were suspended.

Earlier, the S S Kottai police had registered a case under Section 106 (1) of the BNS, and arrested site in-charge G Kalaiarasan (32) from Madurai, A Kamalathasan (45) from Sivaganga, and supervisor P Rajkumar (30) of Madurai. Quarry owner Mehavarman is still absconding, said sources.

A suspected explosion at Meha Blue Metal Quarry on May 20 resulted in a rockslide, killing six workers -- M Muruganandham (49) of Odaipatti, M Arumugam (53) of E Malampatti, M Andisamy (50) of E Malampatti, C Ganeshan (49) of Kulicheevalpatti, B Harshith (28) alias Bachha Arakhita of Odisha, and M Maichael (47) of Ettaiyapuram.