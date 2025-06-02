TN Adi Dravidar Welfare dept launches ‘social labs’ and ‘learn-a-lot’ to empower hostel students

CHENNAI: In order to aid its students in reaching their full potential, the state’s Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is set to implement two major initiatives, Social Labs and Learn-a-Lot, aimed at the over 60,000 students residing in school and college hostels run by it across Tamil Nadu.

While Social Labs is aimed at students in college hostels, focusing on bridging academic, professional and interpersonal skill gaps, Learn-a-Lot has been designed for students in school hostels, to enhance academic performance along with extracurricular, co-scholastic and life skills.

According to officials, most of the students in the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare schools and hostels are from economically backward families earning less than Rs 2.5 lakh per annum and are first-generation learners. Even though the schools and hostels address their academic needs, there is a gap in providing them with the necessary guidance required for them to develop additional skills to unlock their full potential.