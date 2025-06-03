No public transport: Teachers, villagers pool Rs 25,000 to hire mini-bus for students at TN government school

TIRUCHY: On the first day of school reopening after the summer break, 30 students reached The Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Kaspa Poigaipatti on a privately hired mini-bus funded by teachers and locals who pooled in Rs 25,000.
They urged authorities to arrange a permanent public transport facility to ensure continued access to education. The students were from the villages of Vadugapatti, Kalpalayathanpatti, Puduppatti, Rayampatti, Kottaikaranpatti, and Valaiyappatti.
The residents are now urging the government to provide a permanent bus facility so that children can continue their education without any hardship. Though the centenary old school boasts modern infrastructure, including a high-tech lab and a consistent 100% pass rate in Class 12 public exams, student enrolment has declined primarily due to the lack of transportation.
"Only 25 new students joined the school this academic year, bringing the total strength from Classes 6 to 12 to 260 which included students from the same school who studied class 5 and 10th here. Students strength declined from 400 to 260 in the last few years due to non-availability of Public transport," said a source in the school.
Residents requested that town buses from Manapparai to Aanampatti be re-routed via Kaspa Poigaipatti and that Manapparai–Thuvarankurichi buses stop there to benefit students. Students from Keelakottakaranpatti, about 4 km away, are among the most affected.
The nearest bus stop Kalpalayathanpatti on the Manaparai-Thuvarankurichi highway which is 3 km from the school, makes it difficult for young children to access education without long walks. "To prevent dropouts, we pooled Rs 25,000 to hire the mini-bus. This road was newly laid, but we don't know how long this arrangement can last," said S Muthaiya, an elderly resident and member of School Management Committee.
Meanwhile, teachers welcomed new students with sweets to encourage attendance and send a message of support.
Officials from the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department have promised to take appropriate action. Manaparai MLA Abdul Samad has also assured he would speak to the transport department to arrange a government bus service.