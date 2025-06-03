Puducherry trains 81 healthcare professionals in toxicology

PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to boost toxicology preparedness, Puducherry government has launched a state-specific manual for doctors and nurses to treat poisoning cases, and completed a training workshop for 81 healthcare professionals. The initiative, part of the TOXI-TRAIN workshop held at the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMC&RI), concluded on Saturday.
The poisoning manual, tailored to the toxicological profile of the union territory, is aimed at standardising the management of poisoning cases across all healthcare levels. It will be distributed to primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and the district hospital. Designed for doctors and nurses, the manual ensures evidence-based and uniform treatment protocols in poisoning emergencies.
The TOXI-TRAIN workshop was jointly organised by IGMC&RI’s Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma, the INDIA-EMS Project (supported by the Indian Council of Medical Research), and the Directorate of Health & Family Welfare Services. The programme focused on enhancing Puducherry’s capacity to handle poisoning cases through hands-on training and knowledge dissemination.
A total of 81 healthcare professionals — 35 doctors and 46 nurses — from various institutions including PHCs, CHCs, and tertiary hospitals were trained as master trainers. They will now serve as resource persons, further training colleagues within their institutions and strengthening systemic readiness.
The workshop was led by Dr Manu Ayyan, associate professor, Department of Emergency Medicine & Trauma at JIPMER and principal investigator of the INDIA-EMS Project. He was supported by Dr Surendar R, assistant professor at IGMC&RI and co-principal investigator, and Dr Sooriyaprasannan S, research scientist with ICMR and the project-cum-workshop coordinator.
Speaking at the valedictory function, Dr C Udayasankar, director of IGMC&RI, underscored the growing importance of emergency medicine and trauma care in Puducherry, particularly in light of increasing toxicological incidents. He commended the initiative for building long-term capacity through systematic training.
Dr I Joseph Raajesh, medical superintendent, IGMCRI announced the induction of 12 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances into Puducherry’s 108 emergency services.