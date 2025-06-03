TN RIGHTS census to identify disabled begins in Erode, seven other districts

COIMBATORE: The TN RIGHTS project, functioning under the Department of Welfare for Differently-Abled Persons, has launched a Social Registry Enrollment (SRE) census to identify persons with disabilities (PWD) in eight additional districts, including Coimbatore, Erode and Salem in the western region.

The state is implementing the TN RIGHTS project, supported by World Bank funds, to strengthen the differently-abled department’s ability to promote inclusion, accessibility, and opportunities for people with disabilities. The focus of the project is to enhance social protection systems for them. As part of these efforts, the department is conducting area-wise SRE census to assist the government in improving the management of services for beneficiaries, and the drive was launched on Monday.

This initiative is designed to collect data on disabled people across all blocks, town panchayats, municipalities and Coimbatore corporation. Volunteers will visit every household to identify PWDs.

P Sundareswaran, project officer for TN RIGHTS in Coimbatore district, said they have appointed 200 volunteers who will meet targeted individuals in 20 blocks, with 12 blocks located in rural areas and 4 blocks covering corporation and municipality limits.