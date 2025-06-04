Residents urge revival of Kovilpalayam railway station, demand stop for Coimbatore–Pollachi train in TN

COIMBATORE: The Southern Railway authorities have been urged to revive the Kovilpalayam railway station and provide a stoppage for the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train by constructing a platform. The demand was made by Kovilpalayam residents along with the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association.
The platform of the Kovilpalayam railway station was demolished as part of broad-gauge works 15 years ago. Prior to that the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train used to stop here, said R Senthil Kumara Moorthy, a former president of the Mullupadi Grama Panchayat, while speaking to TNIE.
Moorthy is pushing for the issue on behalf of local people. Hundreds of passengers from dozens of villages are currently depending on the bus facility to reach Pollachi and Coimbatore for work and education.
"We are hopeful of getting a stoppage for the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train for a minute. The Southern Railway officials seem keen to carry out development works at Kovilpalayam railway station. This was evident during our recent meeting with the Divisional Railway Manager Palakkad," he said.
"We have asked them to carry out station development works using CSR funds since Kovilpalayam has been a developing hub for industries, and hundreds of people, including migrants, are engaged by several companies," Moorthy added. "About Rs 25 lakh is required for the construction of a platform. We have approached the Pollachi MP and MLAs to take up the matter with the Palakkad railway division so that the work could be carried out soon."
T Krishna Balaji, Joint Secretary of the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association said the nearest railway access is the Kinathukkadavu station, about 10 km away and located between Podanur and Pollachi railway stations.
The DRUCC members of the Palakkad railway division are backing the demand of Kovilpalayam residents, Balaji said.