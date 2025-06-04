Residents urge revival of Kovilpalayam railway station, demand stop for Coimbatore–Pollachi train in TN

COIMBATORE: The Southern Railway authorities have been urged to revive the Kovilpalayam railway station and provide a stoppage for the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train by constructing a platform. The demand was made by Kovilpalayam residents along with the Pollachi Train Passenger Welfare Association.

The platform of the Kovilpalayam railway station was demolished as part of broad-gauge works 15 years ago. Prior to that the Coimbatore-Pollachi passenger train used to stop here, said R Senthil Kumara Moorthy, a former president of the Mullupadi Grama Panchayat, while speaking to TNIE.

Moorthy is pushing for the issue on behalf of local people. Hundreds of passengers from dozens of villages are currently depending on the bus facility to reach Pollachi and Coimbatore for work and education.