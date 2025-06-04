Tamil Nadu attracts Rs 475 crore in fresh investments from Germany’s Agile Robots, Italy’s SOL Group

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated two new industrial facilities — a robotics manufacturing unit by Germany’s Agile Robots SE and an air separation plant by SOL India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Italy’s SOL Group — together accounting for investments worth Rs 475 crore.

The Agile Robots facility, located at SIPCOT’s Irungattukottai industrial estate, represents a Rs 300 crore investment and is expected to create over 300 high-skilled jobs. The plant will manufacture AI-powered robotic components for sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.

“This is a proud addition to Tamil Nadu’s growing AI-driven automation ecosystem,” said State Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa, calling it a model for future investments that integrate technology, skilling, and employment. Six engineering students were awarded internship certificates at the launch under the state’s Naan Mudhalvan skilling programme.

The move marks Agile Robots’ first major manufacturing entry into India. The German firm specialises in combining robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver automation solutions for global clients.