Tamil Nadu attracts Rs 475 crore in fresh investments from Germany’s Agile Robots, Italy’s SOL Group

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday virtually inaugurated two new industrial facilities — a robotics manufacturing unit by Germany’s Agile Robots SE and an air separation plant by SOL India Pvt Ltd, the Indian arm of Italy’s SOL Group — together accounting for investments worth Rs 475 crore.
The Agile Robots facility, located at SIPCOT’s Irungattukottai industrial estate, represents a Rs 300 crore investment and is expected to create over 300 high-skilled jobs. The plant will manufacture AI-powered robotic components for sectors including automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare.
“This is a proud addition to Tamil Nadu’s growing AI-driven automation ecosystem,” said State Industries Minister Dr T R B Rajaa, calling it a model for future investments that integrate technology, skilling, and employment. Six engineering students were awarded internship certificates at the launch under the state’s Naan Mudhalvan skilling programme.
The move marks Agile Robots’ first major manufacturing entry into India. The German firm specialises in combining robotics and artificial intelligence to deliver automation solutions for global clients.
The second facility, a Rs 175 crore air separation unit, was set up by SOL India Pvt Ltd at SIPCOT Ranipet. The joint venture between Italy’s SOL SpA and India’s SICGILSOL Pvt Ltd will produce industrial and medical-grade oxygen. The company had signed investment commitments during the state’s Global Investors Meet (GIM) in 2019 and 2024. The Ranipet project, whose foundation was laid in July 2023, was completed in under a year and has already created 20 direct jobs.
Tamil Nadu is stepping up efforts to cement its reputation as a manufacturing and innovation hub. The state recorded 9.69% GDP growth in 2024–25 — the highest among Indian states — and aims to become a $1 trillion economy in the coming decade. Attracting advanced manufacturing, particularly in deep-tech and medical infrastructure, is central to that strategy.
Senior officials from both companies attended the virtual inauguration, including Karari Boxton, Global Head of Agile Robots SE; Renan Kolaippan, Director of Agile Robots India; and Alcata Fiumelli Scaramariga, Chairman and CEO of SOL India. Top Tamil Nadu bureaucrats, including Industries Minister and Industries Secretary V. Arun Roy, also participated in the event.