Body of woman analyst killed in Bengaluru stampede brought to Udumalpet for cremation

COIMBATORE: The body of a 27-year-old woman, who died in the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, was brought to her native Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on Thursday and cremated in the evening.

The deceased was identified as MR Kamatchi (27), daughter of S Moorthy and S Rajalakshmi from VH Rao Nagar in Udumalpet. Kamatchi has been working as an analyst at a leading e-commerce firm in Bengaluru in Karnataka state for the last eight years. Moorthi is a correspondent of Vivekananda Vidyalaya Higher Secondary School at Myvadi in Udumalpet.

On Wednesday, Kamatchi and her friends were near the stadium to celebrate the maiden victory of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League. In the ensuing chaos and stampede, Kamatchi and 10 others were killed.

Her body was brought to her native and kept at their school premises to pay respects. Kamatchi’s body was cremated in Udumalpet Town on Thursday evening.