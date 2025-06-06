Farmers urge Tamil Nadu government to provide farm drones at affordable rent

TIRUCHY: As Tamil Nadu’s agriculture sector steadily embraces mechanisation, farmers are pushing for access to drone technology, particularly for tasks like spraying fertilisers and pesticides. While agricultural department officials continue to promote the benefits of modern machinery, the high cost of hiring drones from private operators remains a major hurdle for farmers.

Despite the agricultural engineering department owning and renting out various farm implements, it currently has no drones. This has led to growing demands from farmers urging the state government to procure drones and make them available through the department at nominal rental rates.

“Drones are increasingly being used for crop monitoring, sowing, and spraying. These technologies reduce labour costs and improve precisions,” said N Veerasekaran, state spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh. “But hiring drones from private agencies is expensive. If the government provides them through the department, it will help small and marginal farmers,” he added.