Tourists from Malaysia allege Guna Caves staff assaulted them

DINDIGUL: Forest department have launched an inquiry after a group of tourists from Malaysia complained that they were assaulted by staff at the Guna Caves, a popular tourist spot in Kodaikanal, on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the group from Malaysia had come to Guna Caves in Kodaikanal. After paying entrance fee of Rs 10 per person, they walked into the spot. Some time later, a few forest department staff approached them and said they had to pay Rs 100 per person since they were foreigners. They added that Rs 10 is collected only from Indian citizens. The tourists, however, demanded why no notice mentioning the fee difference was placed there. This led to an altercation. A tourist recorded the incident on his phone and posted it online.

Later, both sides lodged separate complaints against each other at the Kodaikanal police station. The forest staff claimed that tourists attempted to bite them, while the tourists alleged that staff had kicked them. Police did not register a case.

An official from forest department said, “After inquiry, we will take disciplinary action against the forest staff if they are found guilty.”