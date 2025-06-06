Union Minister Amit Shah’s Madurai visit plan sending jitters across DMK camp, says BJP

CHENNAI: BJP state spokesperson ANS Prasad on Thursday said the announcement about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Madurai has sent shock waves through the DMK and its alliance partners.

In a statement here, Prasad recalled that during his last visit to Tamil Nadu on April 11, he had declared the alliance between the AIADMK and the BJP, and this time too, he is expected to leave his stamp in Madurai.

He said Shah is expected to give directions to the party functionaries about the strategies to be adopted for the 2026 Assembly election.

Prasad also said Shah’s strategic approach is set to deliver a strong blow to the DMK and its alliance partners, and that there is no doubt that the BJP leader’s visit to Madurai will mark a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics.