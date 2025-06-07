Chennai man held for stealing Rs 26.50 lakh cash, 43 sovereigns gold from employer's house

Selladurai and Vivekananthan had kept Rs 42 lakh in cash, along with 43 sovereigns of gold jewels in a steel almirah at their Kuniyamuthur house. They recently started constructing a shed at their residence, and the work was done by Suresh.

Suresh visited the house at Kuniyamuthur along with his family on May 14 and stayed for two days. He again visited on May 2 to construct the shed.

In May, Selladurai found Rs 5 lakh cash missing from the house and complained to the Kuniyamuthur police. Again in June, Vivekananthan reported to the police that Rs 21.50 lakh cash and 43 sovereigns of gold jewels were missing.

The Kuniyamuthur police registered two separate cases on June 3, and initiated a probe against Suresh. On Thursday, the investigation wing attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station arrested Suresh in Chennai and recovered the cash and valuables from his possession.