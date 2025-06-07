College student among seven held for blackmailing Namakkal jeweller in honeytrap extortion case

TIRUPPUR: The district police arrested a gang of seven, including a 19-year-old college student, for allegedly blackmailing and extorting a Namakkal-based jeweller on Friday.

The accused were Krithika (19), Rajasekar (49), A Palanisamy (51), all from Erode; Arun (33) from Dharmapuri; Suresh Kumar (36) from Salem; as well as Nelson (41) and Naresh Kumar (38), both from Vellore.

Police said Ramkumar (name changed) of Pallipalayam in Namakkal runs a jewellery store. In mid-April, he received a missed call from an unknown number. When he returned the call, Krithika took his call and befriended him and their bond soon grew. Notably, their interactions were limited to voice calls. Ramkumar soon expressed his desire to meet her in person.

Krithika asked him to meet her privately at her friend's house in Sottamedu near Perumanallur on Tuesday evening, confirming that no one else will be there, police added.