DMK doubts EPS delimitation claim, says he’s acting as BJP mouthpiece

CHENNAI: Minister for Natural Resources S Regupathy on Friday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for ‘acting as a mouthpiece’ for the BJP and questioned if the AIADMK has ever dared to speak out against delimitation.
In a statement released on Friday, Regupathy questioned EPS’s claims of having told Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during their meeting, that Tamil Nadu’s rights should not be affected by delimitation.
“Why did EPS lie to reporters in Delhi before his meeting with Shah while the Tamil Nadu Assembly session was under way on March 25? The one who had gone to legitimise his secret alliance with the BJP now claims he spoke about delimitation,” the minister said, adding that EPS is scripting a new narrative.
This came as a response to EPS’s remarks on X earlier in the day, where he said Chief Minister MK Stalin was speaking of ‘fair delimitation’ while “presiding over the most unfair, corrupt, and dynastic regime Tamil Nadu has ever seen”.
Palaniswami said the AIADMK would neither allow Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament to be reduced nor its (state) voice to be silenced.
“In 2027, or whenever delimitation may come, the AIADMK will fiercely defend Tamil Nadu’s rightful voice and future,” Palaniswami reiterated in his post on X.
On June 2, the CM charged that by delaying the Census to 2027, the BJP-led union government’s plans to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation have become clear.
“The people of Tamil Nadu are tired of your drama and crocodile tears,” Palaniswami said on X.
Regupathy, in his response, stated it was the CM who first exposed “the BJP’s plot” to reduce the number of MP seats of Tamil Nadu.
“After the CM exposed the BJP’s plans, EPS has now come to its rescue. It is a blatant lie to claim that he is opposing Hindi imposition and delimitation while aligning with the very party that pushes for them in Tamil Nadu,” the minister charged.