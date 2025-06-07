DMK doubts EPS delimitation claim, says he’s acting as BJP mouthpiece

This came as a response to EPS’s remarks on X earlier in the day, where he said Chief Minister MK Stalin was speaking of ‘fair delimitation’ while “presiding over the most unfair, corrupt, and dynastic regime Tamil Nadu has ever seen”.

Palaniswami said the AIADMK would neither allow Tamil Nadu’s representation in Parliament to be reduced nor its (state) voice to be silenced.

“In 2027, or whenever delimitation may come, the AIADMK will fiercely defend Tamil Nadu’s rightful voice and future,” Palaniswami reiterated in his post on X.

On June 2, the CM charged that by delaying the Census to 2027, the BJP-led union government’s plans to reduce Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representation have become clear.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are tired of your drama and crocodile tears,” Palaniswami said on X.

Regupathy, in his response, stated it was the CM who first exposed “the BJP’s plot” to reduce the number of MP seats of Tamil Nadu.

“After the CM exposed the BJP’s plans, EPS has now come to its rescue. It is a blatant lie to claim that he is opposing Hindi imposition and delimitation while aligning with the very party that pushes for them in Tamil Nadu,” the minister charged.