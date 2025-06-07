File report over action taken on encroachments in Tiruvannamalai: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice KR Shriram on Friday sought reports from the government authorities concerned on the action taken to evict the unauthorised constructions and encroachment of waterbodies in Tiruvannamalai town.
It directed the district collector to file a report on the action initiated for removing 1,535 constructions raised atop the hills without any valid permission, as found out by a committee led by retired judge Justice Govindarajan, and granted time till June 20.
Similarly, the bench directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to file counter-affidavit to the petition seeking the steps taken for retrieving 82 waterbodies, which were under encroachments as per official submissions.
The directions were issued while hearing the pleas filed by advocate ‘Elephant’ Rajendran praying for action to steer clear the temple city of encroachments and illegal constructions. The bench also expressed concern over the encroachment of Porthamaraikulam pond, and said appropriate orders will be passed on June 27.