File report over action taken on encroachments in Tiruvannamalai: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice KR Shriram on Friday sought reports from the government authorities concerned on the action taken to evict the unauthorised constructions and encroachment of waterbodies in Tiruvannamalai town.

It directed the district collector to file a report on the action initiated for removing 1,535 constructions raised atop the hills without any valid permission, as found out by a committee led by retired judge Justice Govindarajan, and granted time till June 20.