Stalin, leaders extend Bakrid festival wishes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders of various political parties extended their Bakrid greetings to the Muslim community.

In his message, Stalin said, “My heartfelt greetings to all Islamic brothers who are celebrating Bakrid, a festival that honours the spirit of sacrifice and the noble tradition of sharing.”

Other leaders including TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, PMK leader Dr S Ramadoss, Dr Anbumani, have also extended their wishes.

