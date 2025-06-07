Transfer Balveer Singh case to Human Rights court, demand activists

TIRUNELVELI: People's Watch, an outfit working in the field of human rights, on Friday sought transfer of custodial torture case filed against former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram division Balveer Singh IPS and other police personnel to the Human Rights Court. Singh, who is accused of removing the teeth of suspects using pliers in custody appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I court on Friday in connection with the case. Judge K Sathya posted the matter for next hearing on July 3.
During the hearing, advocate S P Madasamy, who appeared for People's Watch which is representing the victims, submitted a petition seeking the transfer of the case to the Human Rights Court to be heard by Principal District Judge under the Protection of Human Rights Act. He cited serious human rights violations allegedly committed by the IPS officer and his team. The Magistrate accepted the petition. Further, the magistrate directed the CB-CID's investigation officer to appear before the court in future hearings, rather than sending other personnel.
The case was first heard on December 13, 2023. So far, Singh has appeared in the court in 10 out of the 20 hearings. The case is currently in the 'framing of charges' stage, and the trial is yet to begin.
Singh and other accused officers allegedly tortured more than 10 suspects in custody. In March 2023, victims told media that their teeth were removed with pliers and testicles were crushed by Singh, with the help of his subordinates. An interim report submitted by senior IAS officer P Amudha reportedly confirmed custodial brutality at Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and Vikramasingapuram police stations. Her report noted that CCTV footage showed victims entering unhurt and exiting with swollen faces. Singh was suspended by the State government, but has been reinstated.