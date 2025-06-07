Transfer Balveer Singh case to Human Rights court, demand activists

TIRUNELVELI: People's Watch, an outfit working in the field of human rights, on Friday sought transfer of custodial torture case filed against former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Ambasamudram division Balveer Singh IPS and other police personnel to the Human Rights Court. Singh, who is accused of removing the teeth of suspects using pliers in custody appeared before the Judicial Magistrate I court on Friday in connection with the case. Judge K Sathya posted the matter for next hearing on July 3.

During the hearing, advocate S P Madasamy, who appeared for People's Watch which is representing the victims, submitted a petition seeking the transfer of the case to the Human Rights Court to be heard by Principal District Judge under the Protection of Human Rights Act. He cited serious human rights violations allegedly committed by the IPS officer and his team. The Magistrate accepted the petition. Further, the magistrate directed the CB-CID's investigation officer to appear before the court in future hearings, rather than sending other personnel.