15 new arts and science colleges, but sans fresh recruitment faculty feel the heat in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As announced in this year’s budget, the state has inaugurated 11 new arts and science colleges for 2025-26 and CM MK Stalin said four more colleges will be opened soon. However, no fresh recruitment of staff, particularly teaching faculty, has irked the staff members who are already working in government arts and science colleges across the state.

The higher education department will be spending around Rs 25.27 crore in the first year for running the 11 colleges, each of which will offer five new courses and admit 280 students. Though the department has created 12 teaching posts in each of these colleges for this year, the staff have not been freshly recruited, instead transferred from other colleges on deputation.

Alleging that the 175 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu, including the newly-inaugurated ones, are already facing a staff crunch due to non recruitment in the past 10 years, academicians have urged the government to focus on recruitment instead of running the show by temporary arrangements.