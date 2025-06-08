Tamil Nadu

Chased by dogs, deer runs into house near Tamil Nadu's Karur

According to sources, the reserved forest is situated close to the village and spotted deer frequently roam near the village border in search of food and water.
A local veterinarian treated its injuries, and the deer was released into the forest near Vadacheri in Karur on Saturday
KARUR: A two-year-old spotted deer which wandered off from a reserved forest near Vadacheri into Veeranampatti village was chased by stray dogs and took refuge inside a house on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the reserved forest is situated close to the village and spotted deer frequently roam near the village border in search of food and water.

On Saturday, the deer lost its way while grazing, wandered into Veeranampatti, and was chased by stray dogs. The panicked animal ran into a nearby house, and the owner, Selvakumar, immediately informed forest officials and fire and rescue services personnel. Firefighters captured the deer using a net, but it suffered minor injuries in the process. A local veterinarian provided first aid to the deer, and Selvakumar handed it over to the forest officials after providing it food and water.

Forest officials released the deer into the forest.

