CM Stalin tells cadre to scale up digital outreach; focuses on membership drive at meeting

CHENNAI: In a three-hour long online meeting with party functionaries on Saturday, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed on the importance of strengthening digital outreach by appointing booth digital agents at every polling booth across the state, and called for the involvement of youth wing cadre in booth committees, as the party is aiming for a massive win in the 2026 election.

Stalin convened the online meeting with district secretaries, MLAs, MPs, and the party’s 234 constituency observers to discuss strategies for implementing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, the membership drive announced at the general council meeting in Madurai. Youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured the active participation of the wing in the membership exercise.

Stalin told the participants that he would closely monitor the daily activities of booth committees and urged them to ensure that committee members reach out to voters in every household.