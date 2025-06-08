CM Stalin tells cadre to scale up digital outreach; focuses on membership drive at meeting

CHENNAI: In a three-hour long online meeting with party functionaries on Saturday, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin stressed on the importance of strengthening digital outreach by appointing booth digital agents at every polling booth across the state, and called for the involvement of youth wing cadre in booth committees, as the party is aiming for a massive win in the 2026 election.
Stalin convened the online meeting with district secretaries, MLAs, MPs, and the party’s 234 constituency observers to discuss strategies for implementing ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’, the membership drive announced at the general council meeting in Madurai. Youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin assured the active participation of the wing in the membership exercise.
Stalin told the participants that he would closely monitor the daily activities of booth committees and urged them to ensure that committee members reach out to voters in every household.
Stalin said, “There is at least one beneficiary of government schemes in every household. You should reach out and engage with them. I want at least 30% of the electorate at every booth to be enrolled as party members. This should not be an exercise merely for the sake of doing one.” Stalin told the participants that he would personally review the number of new members enrolled at each booth.
Sources said minister TRB Rajaa, who is the party’s IT wing secretary, introduced a new mobile application to enable booth digital agents to update field-level activities of booth committee members.
Posting on X platform about the meeting, Stalin said, “As our party comrades set out to meet the people, effectively launching the ‘Kalam2026’ election campaign from this moment, I extend my wishes for every step they take to lead us to victory.”