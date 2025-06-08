Four killed as car rams flyover wall near Salem

SALEM: Four persons belonging to Rajasthan were killed after a car in which they were travelling on the Salem-Chennai national highway hit a retaining wall on a flyover near Mariyamman temple in Puthupatti near Vazhapadi on Saturday evening.

According to police, Jodharam, a business owner, lived in Karnataka’s Hospet with his wife J Jothadevi and daughter J Amya.

The trio, along with Amya’s father-in-law Joharam, mother-in-law Johadevi, Joharam’s brother Renaram and Renaram’s wife Sotki were returning to Hospet after visiting the Thiruvannamalai temple when the car hit the left side retaining wall on the flyover around 4.30 pm.

Renaram was behind the wheel when the crash occured, and was killed on the spot along with Jothidevi, Joharam and Renaram.

Sotki suffered fatal injuries and was taken to the Salem government hospital where she was declared dead.

Jodharam, Jothadevi and Amya are being treated at a private hospital and are under observation.