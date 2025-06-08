Home Minister Amit Shah to attend BJP core panel meeting today in Madurai

MADURAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Madurai on Saturday night, will be taking part in the BJP’s state core committee meeting during the day on Sunday, and address party functionaries at Velammal Global Hospital Ground in the evening.

BJP sources said Shah will be visiting the Meenakshi Amman Temple on Sunday morning, where he is expected to spend around 30 minutes. He will then hold a meeting with the state’s core committee, which includes union minister for state L Murugan, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, former state unit president K Annamalai, MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and a few other leaders. The meeting is likely to be held for an hour.

Later, Shah will address a gathering at Velammal Global Hospital Ground in Othakadai.

The city and district police led by Commissioner J Loganathan have made elaborate security arrangements for Shah’s visit. Madurai Collector MS Sangeetha has restricted the flying of drones near the airport, Shah’s hotel and the programme venues. The visit assumes significance as it is taking place in the city where the DMK recently concluded its general council meeting.

“As of now there is no plan for Shah to meet anyone except BJP functionaries and leaders,” a source said.