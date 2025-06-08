In 2026, NDA will form government in TN, says Amit Shah; DMK hits back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form government in Tamil Nadu and targeted the DMK government by firing fresh "corruption" salvos, including the Rs 4,600 crore sand mining scam.
Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party Karyakarta Sammelan in Madurai, calling it the “city of Parivartan”, Shah rallied BJP volunteers towards dislodging the DMK from power.
Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that Shah cannot defeat the DMK and he is correct in a sense, he said, adding, "It is not Shah who will defeat the DMK, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who will bring about that change."
Shah said that his extensive electoral experience gives him insight into public sentiment, and expressed firm belief that Tamil Nadu voters will oust the DMK government this time.
Shah accused the DMK of harming the poor, women, and children. He said, "With the alleged ₹39,775 crore TASMAC scam alone, we could have built at least two classrooms in every primary school in Tamil Nadu.”
He further referenced ongoing Enforcement Directorate searches tied to the ₹1,000 crore liquor‑sale scam at TASMAC, Tamil Nadu’s state‑run alcohol retailer.
He lashed out at the DMK for “crossing all limits of corruption,” claiming the ₹4,600 crore sand‑mining scandal has deeply hurt vulnerable communities. Shah also targeted a central ₹450 crore nutrition‑kit initiative, alleging it was awarded to a private contractor and mired in graft.
He challenged Stalin to publicly account for the DMK’s 2021 election promises, accusing the government of fulfilling less than 60% of its manifesto commitments.
Shah added that the surge of illegal liquor sales, culminating in tragedies like the Kallakurichi hooch deaths where 66 people died, underscores the government’s failure.
Predicting the outcome of the 2026 Assembly elections, Shah asserted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would form the next NDA government in Tamil Nadu, just as NDA victories in Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, and Maharashtra signal a national shift.
He expressed confidence that 2026 would bring similar “transformation” in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
The BJP government at the Centre provided Rs 6. 80 lakh crore in 10 years, and yet Chief Minister Stalin asks what has Centre done to Tamil Nadu.
PM Modi enhanced the pride of Tamil Nadu by giving a rightful place to the "Sengol" in the Parliament.
Meanwhile, the DMK hit back on Amit Shah's claims. Dr Syed Hafeezullah, the party's spokesperson, said, "Even in the USA the BJP may have a remote possibility to capture power, but not in Tamil Nadu."