In 2026, NDA will form government in TN, says Amit Shah; DMK hits back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form government in Tamil Nadu and targeted the DMK government by firing fresh "corruption" salvos, including the Rs 4,600 crore sand mining scam.

Speaking at a Bharatiya Janata Party Karyakarta Sammelan in Madurai, calling it the “city of Parivartan”, Shah rallied BJP volunteers towards dislodging the DMK from power.

Chief Minister M K Stalin claimed that Shah cannot defeat the DMK and he is correct in a sense, he said, adding, "It is not Shah who will defeat the DMK, it is the people of Tamil Nadu who will bring about that change."

Shah said that his extensive electoral experience gives him insight into public sentiment, and expressed firm belief that Tamil Nadu voters will oust the DMK government this time.