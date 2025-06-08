Sanitary workers stage protests as CCMC fails to pay revised salary

COIMBATORE: Sanitary workers condemned the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) administration and launched protests at few ward offices in the city on Saturday, after the civic body failed to pay revised wages.

Sanitary workers of the CCMC staged a huge protest last month and went on a strike, boycotting solid waste management work, which included the door-to-door collection of segregated garbage in 100 wards of the city.

The strike was led by thousands of contract sanitary workers demanding better wages, permanent employment status, and proper regulation of their Provident Fund (PF) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI) contributions. The workers also voiced strong opposition to the hiring of migrant labourers and the continuation of the contract labour system, which they feel undermines job security and fair treatment.